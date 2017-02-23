European Bridal Week … bigger than ever, and better by far

At a time when retailers are assessing their cash flow, examining both the style successes and failures of the year gone by, and forward-planning their spend for the year ahead, they have the dates for the third edition of European Bridal Week firmly marked in their business diaries. This hugely-respected trade expo, staged in Essen 21-23 April, continues to escalate in terms of size and stature and will kick-start the buying season in middle- and northern Europe with close to 300 collections from many of the most influential names in the industry, as well as new names waiting to be discovered.

“Early buying, designed to guarantee early deliveries, is the message of European Bridal Week,” says United Fairs’ director Andrew Lookman. “Right from the start, our key objective has been to satisfy suppliers and retailers alike and those start-of-the-season dates are crucial to success in these competitive times. Retailers want real choice today and we can provide that by bringing together a vast number of labels covering different trends, tastes and price bands. The one thing they have in common, however, is that design innovation and product quality are a priority. Sincerity, Mori Lee, Casablanca and Cabotine are just a few of the international names that have chosen Essen as the exclusive trade fair venue in Germany for 2017.”

This year, the event will cover 14,000sqm of the hall at Messe Essen, includes the best

mid-to-high-end ranges as well as the important designer labels, and features the lavish catwalk shows that discerning buyers regard as inspirational. Seeing the latest looks on stage, perfectly styled and superbly presented, sends out a clear signal about forthcoming trends ideas, and delivers a real sense of excitement.

European Bridal Week is expecting a stunning 3,000 unique visitors this year – a testament to the success of United Fairs’ skillful marketing approach that is designed to attract the best possible buying audience. A vibrant website and regular e-blasts and newsletters keep shops informed of the latest signings. And while exhibitors celebrate the opportunity to take their brands to a wide network of customers, those retailers themselves are well-looked after with special hotel offers, free show and catwalk entry, business seminars for those wanting a crash-course in online strategy or social media, and shuttle bus and parking services.

“We conduct a fair amount of research,” says Lookman. “We know what the trade needs and we deliver accordingly. Seeing a broad range of collections in bridalwear, occasionwear and accessories in one place at one time, helps buyers make those important decisions because they can assess and compare what is on offer. Our next edition is the biggest yet and the three-day show will have real impact. Retailers are taking up our invitation to pre-register for the show now so expectations are high.”